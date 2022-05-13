This refers to the article ‘How to manage fuel subsidies’ (May 7) by Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri. The proposal for targeted subsidies to motorcyclists by cash transfers to their accounts through the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) is no solution as it has many flaws. In a country where corruption is rampant, funds are not likely to reach the deserving people in many cases. Motorcycles are used for work, shopping, social visits and leisure trips. Subsidizing leisure and pleasure trips is a misuse of resources. Subsidies will be a disincentive to economizing use of expensive petrol. There is no escape from the cost pricing principle. Delays can cost more damage to the economy than any political benefits.
Better and sustainable solutions are available to economize use of petroleum products. Double-deck buses that operated in main cities up to the 1970s should be reintroduced. The ever-increasing number of cars and motorcycles and palatial housing units in a country where per capita GNP is less than $1,200 is a sign of an unbalanced economy. It indicates wealth concentration in a few hands. The ongoing indiscriminate expansion of cities by privately sponsored housing societies has led to lengthy commuter traffic in every city. Land use and transport are closely interrelated. Proper land use and transport planning will not only economize use of petroleum products, but also solve problems of commuter traffic and unnecessary expenditure on road infrastructure.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
