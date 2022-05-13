UK recession risk gathers pace as economy shrinks in March

By News Desk

London: Britain's economy shrank in March on fallout from soaring inflation, increasing the prospect of the country falling into recession.

Official first-quarter data on Thursday showed that following solid output in January, the UK economy posted zero growth the following month and contracted by 0.1 percent in March.

It comes after the Bank of England (BoE) last week warned that Britain risks falling into recession with UK inflation expected to top 10 percent, a four-decade high, by the end of the year.

Consumer prices are surging worldwide on supply strains as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns -- and in the wake of the Ukraine war that is aggravating already high energy costs.

Britain´s economy grew 0.8 percent overall in the January-March period, the slowest quarterly growth for a year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

It compared with gross domestic product expansion of 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The January-March period is likely to mark a high point for the year, with households facing their biggest squeeze on disposable income in decades as the policy dilemma facing a BoE intent on keeping a lid on inflation - while not choking off prospects for growth altogether - deepens.

Last week, the central bank forecast inflation will surpass 10 percent in the final quarter of 2022, up from 7 percent in March, already more than three times its 2 percent target.

"The economy had less momentum than we thought even before the full hit from the cost of living crisis has been felt," Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said. "The risk of recession has just risen."

Britain's economy outpaced the United States and the euro zone in the first quarter, although this partly reflected an earlier start and end to the Omicron wave of Covid-19, and differences in the timing of energy price rises.

The International Monetary Fund predicts Britain will see the weakest growth and highest inflation among major advanced economies next year.

Responding to Thursday´s data, finance minister Rishi Sunak said Britain´s economic recovery from the pandemic was "being disrupted by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin´s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges".

Sunak, however, added in a statement that UK "growth in the first few months of the year was strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy".

The UK economy grew for a fourth quarter in a row, and is above pre-pandemic levels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected British growth to "return very strongly in the next couple of years".

In an interview with LBC radio, he also refused to rule out a windfall tax on energy companies as surging oil and gas prices hit households hard.

"We´ll have to look at it," said Johnson despite repeating his displeasure at such a levy. "I don´t like them... I don´t think they´re the right way forward," he said, adding that a windfall tax on the likes of BP and Shell would deter them from investing in greener energy.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said declining output in the services and production sectors resulted in overall growth contracting in March.

He noted that the GDP figures "suggest the economy had less momentum than we thought even before the full hit from the cost-of-living crisis has been felt".

Dales said "strong price pressures will probably mean the BoE will raise interest rates further".

The central bank last week raised its main interest rate by a quarter point to one percent to tackle runaway UK inflation.

It was the fourth straight increase by the BoE, while its key rate now stands at the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.

Raised rates have lifted borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, further impacting spending.

Much of Britain's recovery reflects greater spending on healthcare - up 11 percent since the start of the pandemic - while consumer services remain 7 percent below their pre-pandemic level.

"Given that inflation looks set to remain red-hot for some time, how the consumer fares will remain the key question for those monitoring the UK economy for some time to come," said Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec.

In March alone, sales of cars and motor vehicles slumped by 15.1 percent, leading to a 0.2 percent fall in overall services output.

The fall in GDP would have been even greater had it not been for an unusually strong 1.7 percent rise in construction output, reflecting repair work after winter storms in February. February's GDP growth was revised down to zero from 0.1 percent.