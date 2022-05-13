Straightening priorities

LAHORE: When the private sector faces a resource crunch, its board overviews the governance flaws, efficiency of its human resource and state of equipment management in case of industry.

Entrepreneurs know that they have no choice but to operate in the existing regulatory environment in the country. They must comply with all labour and taxation laws however unbearable they may be.

They come out of difficult situations and devise policies to cut expenses without compromising on quality and efficiency. They get rid of inefficient human resources and start rewarding efficient staff from that saving.

This way they can increase productivity without increasing cost.

They use their loading vans for distributing products during the day and for bringing raw materials in the manufacturing facility at night.

They allocate amounts to upgrade their technologies in a phased manner. They ensure that even a single penny is not spent unnecessarily. Such enterprises continue to grow in good and bad times.

There are enterprises where the sponsors continue with the unnecessary expenses even during times of financial crunch. They generate resources through further loans to continue running in loss. They hope that the bad time will go away soon. However, when the crisis prolongs they start defaulting on their loan.

Banks may reschedule their loans once or twice but then they try to recover the defaulted amount by auctioning their assets mortgaged to them by the defaulting companies.

Numerous companies close for good because their sponsors failed to take timely difficult decisions.

We have seen over 110 spinning mills closed for good in the last 5 years. These mills would have closed much earlier had the state not kept them alive through subsidies and undue incentives.

The sponsors were not pushed by the state helpers to improve efficiency and upgrade equipment.

Pakistan as a state has regularly acted like the failed private sector companies that prolonged their existence through subsidies, grants, and subsidised loans without improving governance.

In fact, when you expect others to come to your rescue you do not improve the way you operate. Subsidies, grants and loans continue to increase your inefficiencies.

Governance deteriorates further in case of aid sponsored countries than in a private sector enterprise. In the private sector, the sponsors have personal interest in the survival of the enterprise.

In case of a nation, none of the operators suffer any personal loss in case of state failure. However, the entire nation bears the dire consequences.

This is the reason that governance and prudent globally acclaimed rules are essential to run a successful government.

In countries where documented and legally approved laws and rules are set aside by the rulers, things move towards anarchy and destruction.

These governments survive because some global powers use them as pawns in the global power game. Pakistan survived and moved towards a satellite state when it joined SEATO and CENTO as a frontline state against communism in the 1960s.

It received a lot of western aid irrespective of the state of rule of law in the country. It got full support to restrict the Soviet Union when it occupied Afghanistan.

After 9/11 it acted as a frontline state to restrict terrorism to this region and again provided aid.

After using it as a tissue paper Pakistan is left to lick its wounds inflicted by decades of mis-governance.