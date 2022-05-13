Rupee falls near 1 percent to hit new lows

KARACHI: Rupee plunged to record low for the third consecutive session on Thursday spurred by higher import payments and unclear economic policies on building foreign currency reserves.

In the interbank market, the domestic currency ended at 191.77 to the dollar, down 0.91 percent or 1.75 rupees from 190.02 on Wednesday. The rupee extended losses in the open market as well. It ended at 193 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 192.50.

“There has been heavy dollar demand in the last few days, and importers, especially buyers of oil have been purchasing dollars aggressively,” said a currency dealer. “Inflows are not adequate to meet importer demand.”

The slide of the local unit continued weighed down by surging trade deficit, dwindling foreign exchange reserves and delay in release of International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche. Political uncertainty also took a toll on the rupee.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the major reason for a steeper decline in currency was uncertainty about the resumption of the IMF loan programme.

“There should soon be an announcement from the government after the London meetings with regards to the economic plan, which will dictate the future course of the economy and PKR,” Rauf said. “If the government is willing to take on tough but needed steps (removal of energy subsidies), the rupee would stabilise.”

PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari’s statement that elections in the country would be held after the incumbent coalition government implements electoral reforms and amends the National Accountability Bureau laws also affected the investor sentiment.

Investors were closely watching events in London where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and top PML-N leaders held meetings with party supremo Nawaz Sharif to finalise the strategy for handling the economic challenges, such as revival of the IMF bailout and funding from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and China.

Whatever the specifics of the outcome of the meetings, traders expect the conclusion to be that the government would make all-out efforts to obtain dollar inflows from the IMF and the three friendly countries, thus providing basis for forex reserves and currency to recover from the ongoing decline.

If the government does not reveal its economic roadmap, the rupee might hit another record low in days ahead, according to the dealers.

Pakistan needs $10-12 billion foreign currency inflows on immediate basis as the trade gap was surging and would likely increase to $50 billion in the next two months.

The country’s trade deficit jumped 65 percent to $39.3 billion in 10 months of this fiscal year amid higher imports. In April, the trade gap rose 24 percent year-on-year to $3.74 billion.

Dealers said panic buying of dollars from people in the absence of sellers continued putting pressure on the rupee in the kerb market. This increased demand caused a shortage of greenback in the market, dealers added.