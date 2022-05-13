Stocks flatline as rupee remains on ropes

Stocks swung wildly to close some ticks higher on Thursday as a deteriorating rupee amid no significant trade triggers weighed down the sentiment, traders said.

Benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 35.29 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 42,898.44 points after touching a high and low of 43,028.58 and 42,273.27 points during the day trade, respectively.

Muhammad Waqar Iqbal, an analyst at JS Research, said the market opened on a negative note, however, a rebound was witnessed later during the trading session on anticipation of some stability on the political front. “Going forward, we recommend investors to buy on dips in cement, banking, and energy sectors,” he suggested.

KSE-30 Shares Index ticked up by 3.92 points or 0.02 percent to close at 16,307.82 points compared with 16,303.90 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 54 million to 284.503 million from 338.542 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs7.800 billion from Rs9.531 billion. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 75.443 million shares from 93.067 million shares.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.106 trillion from Rs7.110 trillion. As many as 180 stocks closed in the green, 137 in the red, while 19 remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks showed recovery as investors weighed reports that ADB had approved $2.5 billion additional support funding for FY2023 and the hopes of a positive outcome of the IMF programme review meeting due next week.

Speculations on the likely release of the $1 billion IMF tranche under the $8 billion EFF and SBP policy announcement next week helped stocks stay afloat.

However, mid-session pressure remained owing to global equity selloff, weak rupee, and slump in global crude oil prices,” Mehanti said.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Gatron Industries, which rose by Rs27.53 to Rs410.33 per share, followed by Highnoon (Lab) XB, which increased by Rs20.01 to Rs550.59 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs134.16 to Rs5,615.84 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile that decreased by Rs50.12 to Rs1,150 per share.

An analyst report of Topline Securities said that equities continued Wednesday’s bearish trend at the opening on the backdrop of continued uncertainty with regards to macro indicators of the country and increasing political noise.

During the first trading hours, negative sentiments grabbed the bourse, which resulted in an intraday low of 590 points.

“However, value hunting kicked in around the aforesaid levels, which supported the benchmark index to close at 42,898 (+35 points) for the day,” it reported.

Chemical, OMCs and cement sector’s stocks contributed positively to the benchmark index where EPCL, PSO, LUCK, PIOC, and DGKC added 78 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, UBL, EFERT, and FFC saw some profit-taking as they lost 63 points collectively.

Treet Corp was the volume leader with 27.626 million shares. It closed higher by Rs1.37 to Rs31.45 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties that recorded a turnover of 18.899 million shares. The scrip hat rose by 12 paisas to Rs17.21 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, WorldCall Telecom, Ghani Global Holding, G3 Technologies, Cnergyico PK, Hum Network XD, Pak Refinery and Pak Elektron.