Oil sector presses govt to end fuel subsidy

KARACHI: Oil sector on Thursday pressed the government to call off oil subsidies to streamline the fuel supply chain, which was on the verge of a breakdown as this burdensome price support and its recovery mechanism were utterly “unsustainable”.

The sector also cautioned about nationwide supply disruptions of fuel supplies, if corrective measures were not taken instantly.

“We would like to stress that the government immediately relieved OMCs (oil marketing companies) and refineries of fuel price subsidy burden,” Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) said in a letter to the Secretary Ministry of Energy. Oil body also showed deep concerns over price differential claim (PDC) on fuel prices as current PDC on diesel stands at Rs73 per liter and on petrol it is Rs30 per liter, which represents a 109 percent and 26 percent respective increase against the PDCs in the second fortnight of March 2022.

“Despite various assurances, the government has not removed the subsidy on petroleum products prices and at the current rates, the fortnightly impact for the industry is expected to exceed Rs57 billion during the current fortnight and based on current international prices, the PDC is expected to further increase in the coming days,” the OCAC said.

“Since the imposition of PDC, the oil marketing and refining sector has continued to support the government despite multiple challenges; however, the current subsidy levels and recovery mechanism have become unsustainable and need immediate rectification.” It proposed the government to withdraw the fuel subsidy immediately and added that if the removal of subsidy was not possible then few steps should be taken to support the oil sector.

OCAC proposed that the PDC recovery cycle needed to be shortened from fortnightly to weekly basis as this would help ease substantial cash-flow and working capital constraints of the industry.

“PDC regime has burdened the industry with additional financial charges, current financial cost to the industry is approximately 1 percent and suggested that in order to manage this burden financial charges on PDC (1 percent of PDC rate) needs to be included in the price.” OCAC warned of nationwide supply disruptions if suggested actions were not taken to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.

The fuel subsidy has been “center of focus” in the country as well as the main agenda item in the country's talks with the International Monetary Fund for the resumption of the loan programme. The incumbent government has not been able to abolish the fuel subsidy even after more than one month in power. It is under immense pressure to either abolish fuel subsidies to seek IMF funding and face public backlash or continue with it, which is costing the country dearly.