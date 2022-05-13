PTI attempts to dispute ECP scrutiny report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), through its counsel, Thursday tried to dispute the ECP Scrutiny Committee Report (SCR) before the Election Commission of Pakistan, who had previously termed it an excellent one with minor flaws.

The defendant PTI continued its final arguments in the foreign funding case before the ECP bench, as its lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan tried to convince the bench that the SCR shared on January 4, 2002 was flawed. However, earlier, he had called the report excellent with minor flaws.

Interestingly, he had used the same report to justify its objections on the documents submitted by the petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S Babar. But Thursday was a different day when the PTI counsel challenged the Scrutiny Committee Report for rejecting all PTI evidence submitted in its defence.

He claimed that the PTI accounts were audited by ‘A’ class Chartered Accountants while sifting through the list of 45,000 PTI donors based in the US, which was rejected by the Scrutiny Committee as unauthentic.

The original list of PTI donors downloaded from the Office of the US D 349 companies and 88 individuals of foreign origin including of Jewish and Indian origin.

PTI Counsel noted that the petitioner never challenged the documents submitted by PTI in its defence, whereas the record showed that the petitioner submitted a detailed 100-page perusal report which is annexed to the Scrutiny Committee Report. The Perusal Report prepared by two Chartered Accountants Arsalan Vardak and Mohammad Sohaib and submitted on July 13, 2021 before the ECP, was based on the documents submitted by the PTI.

The perusal report of PTI documents had documented illegal PTI funding to the tune of Rs2.2 billion including concealment of accounts, funding from foreigners and foreign companies. The PTI counsel also claimed that the disowned eleven PTI accounts were not operated by PTI Central Office. The PTI had challenged the ECP Scrutiny Committee finding that PTI had concealed several of its accounts for the period 2009-13 while submitting its annual audited reports before the ECP that were certified by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Instead, PTI had disowned eleven of its accounts that it had earlier accepted before the ECP Scrutiny Committee. And, the new documentary evidence refutes PTI’s claim as the PTI Central Finance Board and its Central Finance Board were fully involved in operating these accounts. According to page 92 of the ECP Scrutiny Committee Report, the PTI had revealed only two bank accounts each in the annual audit reports for fiscal years 2008-12 and four for the year 2013. Whereas, the record from the State Bank of Pakistan revealed that PTI concealed five accounts in year 2008, seven in 2009, thirteen in 2010, fourteen in 2011, and fourteen in 2012-13.

The PTI had also claimed that all those who opened, operated and received donations in these accounts did so without authority “as those individuals were not authorised by competent authority for the opening of these bank accounts’ and that the “bank accounts were operated without the knowledge of the PTI Finance Department”.

The list of individuals who were accused of illegally operating these accounts, according to the PTI’s written reply before the ECP, includes top PTI leadership, including Asad Qaiser, Shah Farm, Imran Ismail, Mian Mahmud-ur-Rasheed, late Ahsan Rasheed, Samar Ali Khan and Najeeb Haroon.

On his part, Akbar S Babar claims to have documentary evidence refuting PTI’s claim that the eleven accounts it disowned were opened and operated without the knowledge of PTI Finance Department. The documents, copies of which are available with the correspondent, show that not only did the PTI Central Finance Board managed two of these accounts, but the PTI Central Finance Secretary of the time in 2012, Sardar Azhar Tariq Khan, communicated with the managers of the PTI accounts intimating them about operating instructions of the PTI Central Finance Board.

The PTI Counsel also claimed that the Scrutiny Committee did not include a single Chartered Accountant whereas it included a senior official of the AGPR. The hearing was adjourned until May 17 when the PTI would continue final arguments, which have already seen five days.

Later, talking to the media after the hearing, Akbar S Babar demanded action against PTI leadership who are openly challenging the authority of constitutional bodies such as the ECP, saying, “it seems the PTI leaders have been given a licence to threaten and intimidate members of the Election Commission of Pakistan who are hearing cases against the their party”.

He chose again to reiterate his demand investigations into the accounts of four PTI Central Office employees in whose private accounts crores of rupees were illegally received and the money withdrawn by top PTI leadership by making the employees sign cash cheques must be expedited. He explained all the PTI Central Office employees are based in Islamabad and their accounts can be scrutinized in a matter of days if not hours.