Resolution tabled against President Alvi in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Thursday submitted a resolution against President Dr Arif Alvi in Punjab Assembly.The resolution was jointly submitted by PMLN’s MPA Hina Pervez Butt, Sadia Teymour and Sameera Komal against the unconstitutional actions of President Arif Alvi.

“Arif Alvi is running the office of the President on his party lines. The president, former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have made a mockery of the constitutional positions,” the resolution stated.

The orders of the higher courts as well as the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was ignored twice by President Arif Alvi, it said and added the House demanded that President Arif Alvi resign from his post.