Inauguration of power feeder triggers controversy

MANSEHRA: The inauguration of the 132 KV feeder at Chatterplain gridstation as triggered controversy as both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have announced separate date for inauguration of the project.

The PTI MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan and PMLN parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousaf have invited the public to attend the inauguration ceremonies.

The work on the 132 KV feeder installed at the Chatterplain grid station has recently been completed. According to Wapda officials, the newly installed power feeder would be linked with transmission lines, supplying electricity to only Chatterplain town and its suburbs.

“The work on the Chatterplain feeder has been completed with my funds and I was due to inaugurate it before the Ramazan but couldn’t do so because of the hectic engagements. And now I am going to inaugurate the project today,” said Saleh Mohammad Khan. He said that invitations letters were dispatched to people and they would show up in the ceremony.

“The PM-N couldn’t complete this scheme in its 30 years of government but I executed it from my own funds and people will never allow the PMLN leaders to put plats of their names on my scheme,” Khan said. Meanwhile, the PMLN has also invited people to take part in the inaugural ceremony to be held on May 14.

“Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, Sardar Mohammad Yousuf and former MNA Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar will inaugurate the Chatterplain feeder on May 14,” said an advertisement issued by the PMLN. The PMN also claims that its former MNA Sardar Shahjehan Yausuf had inaugurated it in his tenure.