Rabbani for CCI meeting on water shortage

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday demanded that the government convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss water shortage and operation of various canals under Articles 154 and 155 of the Constitution.

Sixty-two per cent shortage has been recorded at all the three garages of Sindh and inadequate water flows in the Indus River are dangerous for the population, agriculture and livestock in the province of Sindh, he said, adding that due to severe water shortage, farmers are at the risk of losing their cotton, rice and other crops in Sindh.

He said the Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal was opened on Tuesday. According to the IRSA, the canal could not have been operated at this time as the Tarbela Dam has inadequate water flows and Sindh’s indent for water flows has not been met yet.