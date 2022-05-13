CITY PULSE

Bilquis Edhi condolence reference

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a condolence reference for Bilquis Edhi, whose passing away has been a huge loss for the nation. A mother of thousands of orphans and unwanted children, she spent over six decades serving humanity in need. Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies. She was a professional nurse and headed the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. The programme will be held at 7pm today in the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Call 021-99213091 for more information.