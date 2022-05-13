Two impostors arrested

The Sindh Rangers and police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects for allegedly impersonating officials of Rangers and an intelligence agency during a joint raid conducted near Jinnah International Airport.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, Syed Mukhtiar Ali Shah Bukhari alias Shahnawaz and Uzair Amin used to take money from families of arrested suspects by assuring them about the release of their loved ones from the custody of security agencies.

Rangers’ uniforms were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to police for further legal action.