Ex-police informer shot dead

A man who had been associated with drug dealers and worked with the police as an informant in the past was gunned down in an act of targeted killing in the SITE area on Thursday.

SITE A Section police said Tahir, son of Ayaz Ali, died on the spot after he was shot eight times in Pathan Colony. They said the victim was a resident of same area and had been arrested in the past for drug activities and stealing gold jewellery.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and took the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The police found 10 empty shells of the pistol used in the incident and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

Residents said Tahir had been associated with drug peddlers and was also a police informant in the past. Separately, two people were wounded while resisting a mugging bid in Mujahid Colony within the limits of the Aziz Bhatti police station. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The injured persons were named Salman and Rohan.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man, Zakir, son of Arif, was stabbed and injured during a clash in North Karachi within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A woman, Shahzia, 35, wife of Shahid Iqbal, was stabbed and wounded by her husband during a clash that erupted over a family dispute at their house in Sikandar Goth within the limits of the Sachal police station. Police said the suspect managed to escape following the incident. Police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Cop arrested

A police constable was arrested after a video of aerial firing in Nazimabad went viral on social media. Police said they registered a case and arrested police constable Shamroz, son of Sultan, after his video of aerial firing went viral on social media.

Shamroz, who is posted at the Federal B Industrial Area police station, said the incident was around six months old and he recorded the firing for uploading the video on TikTok and other social media platforms.