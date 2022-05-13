Man dies in cylinder blast

LAHORE:A man was killed when an LPG cylinder exploded in a gas refilling shop in Awan Market Ferozepur Road here on Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a man who was later identified as Shahid, 42, son of Muhammad Iqbal. The exact cause for the explosion was yet to be ascertained. The body was shifted to morgue.

Oil tanker catches fire: An oil tanker caught a fire at a petrol pump on Multan Road Manga Mandi here on Thursday. The tanker was refilling fuel when it caught the fire and huge flames engulfed it. No casualty was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was unknown until filing of the report.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,103 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.