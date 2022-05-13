Discussion continues on sports movies

LAHORE:Short Stories Film Director Mehroz Amin and renowned poet Abbas Tabish called on Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Javed Chohan and Short Stories Film Director Mehroz Amin discussed various details regarding Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s upcoming film on sports.

On this occasion, Chohan said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab will exploit Short Stories Film Director Mehroz Amin’s expertise in the production of Pakistan’s first-ever sports movie in which hard-work, tough struggle and fabulous feats of national male and female heroes will be highlighted.

Chohan also congratulated Mehroz Amin on the selection of his short story film ‘Kalashnikov’ in Cannes Film Festival. “The selection of the short story film ‘Kalashnikov’ in the Cannes Film Festival is definitely a big honour for Pakistan,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan and Abbas Tabish discussed different issues relating to education and literature during their meeting. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan was also present on this occasion. Chohan said Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab has been rendering valuable services for the talented youth through its network of E-Libraries across the province. “We are expecting a key role from top poets and scholars like Abbas Tabish for the guidance of potential youth of the province”. He said literary figures should participate in E-Libraries events to enhance the knowledge and vision of the young male and female students.