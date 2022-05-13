CM orders probe into PCTB letter

LAHORE:The chief minister took strict notice of a letter being issued by Punjab Curriculum and Text Board and ordered to investigate the matter. He directed to bring facts to light after making a comprehensive inquiry and strict action be taken against those found responsible. He said that whosoever has issued such a letter deserves stern punishment according to the law. On the CM’s order, Punjab Curriculum and Text Board has immediately withdrawn the letter being issued during the tenure of former CM Usman Buzdar. He clarified that neither any letter was issued on the part of PMLN government nor the book was stopped.