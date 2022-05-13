CM orders provision of water to tail-enders

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the relevant authorities to ensure provision of water to tail-ends of 19,000 canal outlets across the Punjab.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the chief minister was talking about revolutionary measures for providing canal water to tail-end farmers and a mechanism had been prepared in this regard. Hamza Shehbaz said the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would evolve a system for establishing telephonic connection with farmers. He said that the CM’s office cell would take feedback from farmers with regard to provision of water up to tail-ends. The chief minister said that quick action would be taken in case water would not reach tail-ends. Tail-end farmers thanked the chief minister for taking the farmer-friendly step.

ORANGE TRAIN: Hamza Shehbaz chaired a meeting of the transport department at his office which reviewed a proposal about providing free travel facility to students in Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and the start of feeder buses.

The chief minister ordered for early submission of comprehensive proposals and added that the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) board should be completed soon. He also ordered for immediate restart of speedo bus service on the Bahawalpur-Lodhran route to provide a comfortable travelling facility to commuters. He also ordered to restore dysfunctional metro bus stations in Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad, adding that non-functional lift should also be operationalised without delay. The washrooms should be neat and clean along with functional lights as he would soon make surprise visits to the Orange Train and metro bus project, the CM announced. The Punjab Masstransit Authority should submit a report about overall situation of metro bus stations after necessary repair and maintenance, the CM said and emphasised that steps should be taken to increase the number of passengers at OLMT as these facilities are a great boon for the common man.

ANTI-DENGUE CAMPAIGN: The chief minister announced starting a vigorous anti-dengue campaign, adding that Rs90 would be charged for dengue tests across the province. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the CM asked the health department to ensure the conduction of tests at a fixed rate. Similarly, line departments should remain vigilant and anti-dengue committees should be reanimated at union council, tehsil, district and division levels.