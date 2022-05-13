Top Turkey court upholds jail for opposition figure

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s supreme court of appeals on Thursday upheld a prison sentence for the head of the Istanbul branch of the country’s main opposition party, a party official told AFP, in a move seen as another crackdown on opponents ahead of next year’s presidential election.

In 2019, Canan Kaftancioglu, 50, of the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), was sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail on a range of charges including "terrorist propaganda" and insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The charges related mostly to tweets Kaftancioglu posted between 2012 and 2017. She had been free pending the appeals. The top court on Thursday approved her conviction on three counts with a prison term of four years, 11 months and 20 days. It was not immediately clear if the ruling means Kaftancioglu will be jailed right away.

The CHP is the second largest party in the Turkish parliament, holding 135 seats. CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu called on his lawmakers to head to the party’s Istanbul headquarters.