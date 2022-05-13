Taliban stop men and women dining together in Herat

HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban authorities have banned men and women from dining out together and visiting parks at the same time in the western Afghan city of Herat, an official said on Thursday.
Afghanistan is a deeply conservative and patriarchal nation but it is common to see men and women eating together at restaurants -- particularly in Herat, a city long-considered liberal by Afghan standards.
Since their return to power in August the Taliban have increasingly imposed restrictions segregating men and women in line with their austere vision of Islam. Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official at the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said authorities "have instructed that men and women be segregated in restaurants".
KATHMANDU: Everest saw a clutch of records on Thursday including the most summits for a woman and the first all-Black...
MANILA: Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr said on Thursday he would seek to tighten ties with the US after President...
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s supreme court of appeals on Thursday upheld a prison sentence for the head of the Istanbul branch...
WASHINGTON: Five Republican lawmakers including the party’s leader in the US House of Representatives were...
DEHRADUN, India: An Indian couple are taking their son to court demanding that he and his wife produce either a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel advanced plans on Thursday for 4,427 housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West...
Comments