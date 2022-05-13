Taliban stop men and women dining together in Herat

HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban authorities have banned men and women from dining out together and visiting parks at the same time in the western Afghan city of Herat, an official said on Thursday.

Afghanistan is a deeply conservative and patriarchal nation but it is common to see men and women eating together at restaurants -- particularly in Herat, a city long-considered liberal by Afghan standards.

Since their return to power in August the Taliban have increasingly imposed restrictions segregating men and women in line with their austere vision of Islam. Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official at the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said authorities "have instructed that men and women be segregated in restaurants".