Finnish president, PM in favour of joining Nato ‘without delay’

HELSINKI: Finland’s president and prime minister said on Thursday they were in favour of joining Nato and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift U-turn in opinion.
The Kremlin immediately responded to the announcement, saying it would have to take "military-technical" steps if Finland joined the Western military alliance, which would "definitely" pose a threat to Russia.
"The expansion of Nato and the approach of the alliance to our borders does not make the world and our continent more stable and secure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Several Nato members, including the US, Germany, Norway, Denmark and Poland, welcomed Finland’s move. Neighbouring Sweden, which like Finland has been militarily non-aligned for decades, is also expected to announce its decision on Nato membership in the coming days.
That decision will very likely come at a meeting on Sunday of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democratic Party. The two countries are widely expected to submit their membership bids in unison. "Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay," President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement. "Nato membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," the statement said.
