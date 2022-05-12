Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties

Islamabad : The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works have so far vacated over 2,800 government properties from illegal occupants and handed over to the entitled persons across the country.

The Capital Development Authority and other relevant departments of the provincial governments have helped the Estate Office to vacate government properties, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. They said that the Ministry was also considering taking action against the encroachments and illegally constructed structures in government residences in the federal capital.

A punitive action would be taken against the construction of extra rooms by the employees and their kith and kin, which lived in the government allotted houses, they added.

At present, the sources said over 17,000 government houses in Islamabad were under the management of the Estate Office and additional rooms had illegally been constructed by the allottees in over 2,400 residences.