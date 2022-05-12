Work on new grid station to start soon

Rawalpindi : The work of grid station in Rawat Industrial Estate will be started and completed soon. With the solution of power problems, the industrial zone will be settled. Arshad Mahmood Awan, President, Rawat National Industrial Zone Development Association said here on the high-level meeting, says a press release.

In a meeting regarding new feeder and grid station for Rawat Industry was held at Rawat Industrial Estate (NIZDA) Head Office. The meeting was chaired by NIZDA Association President Arshad Mehmood Awan. Especially Arif Mehmood Saduzai and experts of including XEN Rawat were invited along with a technical team.