Criminal held after crossfire with police

Islamabad : The police have apprehended an injured dacoit after exchange of fire in the limits of Sabzi Mandi Police Station.

A police team raided a room near Sain Baba Shrine on identification of an accused arrested in a snatching incident. As the police party reached the spot, the accused opened unprovoked firing on the police party.

After exchange of fire, the accused was held in injured condition, identified as Sarbaz son of Lal Baz, resident of Rawalpindi. He was injured during the cross firing of his accomplice who managed to escape from the scene. He was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A case was registered against the accused after recovering a pistol and ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused Azeem Khan son of Sher Khan who was already in custody confessed 15 incidents of snatching in the areas of sectors I-10, I-9, Sabzi Mandi and I-14. The accused were sent to a judicial lock up for an identification parade.

The accused used to snatch things from people at gunpoint and injured civilians by firing on showing resistance.

IGP (Islamabad) Muhammad Ahsan Younis and SSP (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran commended the personnel involved in the police party.

They said that every officer and youth of Islamabad Police is ready to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.