No peak is too high for young Shehroze

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has been making waves in recent times.

The 20-year-old scaled the world’s third highest peak Kangchenjunga at 8586m last week and is now eyeing to summit another 8-thousander.

According to Geo News, after a rest of few days, he is back on track, to climb the world’s 4th highest peak -- Mt Lhotse at 8516m. Shehroze reached the Mt Everest base camp on Wednesday.

Shehroze confirmed in a communication on Wednesday afternoon that he reached the Everest basecamp earlier in the morning from where he will push for Lhotse summit.

“This is my favorite basecamp, you’ve all the facilities here and I am looking forward to start my summit push soon,” he said in a message.

He had had earlier summitted Broad Peak in 2019 before climbing Mount Everest, K2 and Manaslu in 2021.

He has also announced to re-summit Manaslu after questions were raised by Mingma G on conformity of many summits, including by Sheroze, at Manaslu last year.