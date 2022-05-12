Bismah participation in CWG doubtful

LAHORE: Pakistan women's team skipper Bismah Maroof's participation in upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) is in limbo after the Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to bear extra expenses for her baby’s nanny travel.

According to the reports, Bismah requested to travel with her toddler and an attendant for Commonwealth Games, however, as per sources, PCB hasn't got a positive response upon the request as there is no paternal policy in CWG.

The management of the games asked PCB to reduce two members of support staff in order to allow Bismah's daughter and an attendant.

As per sources, Bismah has been given an option to withdraw from the event or bear 50 percent expenses of two persons as per PCB's parental policy.