Rehan sees bright prospects for Pakistan in 5-a-side format

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Olympian and coach Rehan Butt has said five-a-side hockey has the potential to become popular just as T20 format has become in cricket and it has bright prospects for Pakistan's success.
Talking to media here, the national team coach said that it is the fastest format in which the ball does not go off the field and all the players have to be active at all times. “I am sure fans will take keen interest in the number of goals scored in this format," he said.
He said that Pakistan hockey team is participating in the five-a-side tournament going to be held from June 4 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
