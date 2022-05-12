RTO Karachi tax collection up 33pc

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office (RTO)-II released provisional figures of its revenue collection from July 2021 to April 2022 on Wednesday, positing a growth of 32.9 percent for the period concerned.

RTO-II Karachi collected Rs105 billion in 10 months of the current fiscal year, as compared to Rs79 billion during the same period last year. It also exceeded the assigned target of Rs91 billion for the said period.

The tax office is hoping to surpass its annual target of Rs115 billion by the end of May,2022.