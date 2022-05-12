CNIC condition removal urged

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) on Wednesday urged the government to withdraw a condition of showing CNIC on sales up to Rs50,000, saying the condition had failed to generate more taxes and encouraged fake documentation.

The apex trade body suggested the government to do away with the condition in upcoming federal budget. “It has failed to generate more taxes, but given a rise to the use of flying invoices and fake documentation,” FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said.

He maintained that introduction of CNIC condition was “merely a part of political sloganeering at the cost of economy and now the same vested interests are propagating for its continuation.”

Sheikh was of the view that the condition was against ground realities of business, industry, and trade. He stated that the trade body had also briefed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on the issue and how it was hampering the economic and commercial activities in the country.

FPCCI chief explained that the condition was negatively affecting production and market sales of businesses across the country. He recalled that then FBR chairman, visiting FPCCI in 2021, did concede that the condition was causing a drop in sales tax collection.

Sheikh said a business-friendly and pro-growth budget, designed in consultation with stakeholders, business, trade, and industrialists, was imperative to generate more taxes.