Gold hits another all-time high

KARACHI: Gold surged to another all-time high on Wednesday, pushed by depreciation of the rupee, jewelers said.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, the precious metal rose by Rs 1,300 per tola to Rs135,700 per tola. Gold prices have hit record high despite a decline in the international market.

The price of 10-gram gold also rose by Rs1,115 to Rs116,341.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $11 to $1,852 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,286.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.