Hostage to uncertainty

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy is hostage to different uncertainties. Political uncertainty, reluctance of donors to deal with unstable governments, fear of investors on U-turn in policies if the opposing regime assumes power after elections.

Elections cannot be delayed beyond August 2023. China almost halted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project during the tenure of the ousted government.

It would accelerate the activities if it is assured that the present setup would win the next elections and rule for another 5 years. But no one in Pakistan is certain who would form the next government after elections.

If the PTI wins, the project would again be in jeopardy. They would prefer to wait for next elections before further committing their resources.

The US government is puzzled. It does not want to abandon Pakistan. But the anti-American rhetoric has ballooned out of proportion. If the current opposition haunt the US government if the power is transferred to them after the election.

The US government has influence over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, and it might use it to soften their conditions for loans. But what would happen if the present government lost power?

Will the Americans become vindictive and slap economic sanctions against us.

The US is a major export market for Pakistani products. The economy is doomed if that happens.

Present regime is acceptable to both the major economic partners of Pakistan. It stands a chance in the next election only if it delivers.

The leadership of the present regime blamed all ills of economy on the incompetence of the previous government.

People at large believed them. But then Imran Khan came up with the rhetoric of foreign hand in toppling his regime.

He regained lost popularity on this slogan and the regime was put on the defensive. High prices and increasing poverty and inflation is no longer blamed on the previous regime.

These issues concern the common man. They want immediate relief which the present regime cannot deliver. They do not have the resources. The kitty is empty.

They need immediate and massive injection of foreign funds which are not forthcoming. Generating domestic resources would take time. This regime does not have time at its disposal.

Without massive and immediate flow of funds (within a month or two) the economic chaos would convert into a disaster.

It would not be possible for any government that assumes power to control the rot.

The best option is to take the toughest possible decisions even at the expense of losing power to prevent the country from falling into anarchy. A chaotic nuclear country could become a nightmare for the world, particularly for this region.

Pakistan has been deliberately kept out of economic progress through policies of the donors that bail its rulers in the short run but are unable to go on a sustained growth path. The relief offered is just to maintain status quo.

We were not offered plans like Marshall plan provided to Europe after the world war.

We suffered more due to our forced involvement in Afghanistan.

The western powers after leaving Afghanistan have left us alone to bear the wrath of terrorists, who destroy our properties and kill our people.