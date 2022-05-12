May oil subsidy to cost Rs118.60bn

KARACHI: The government will bleed Rs118.60 billion in oil subsidies to save the consumers from petroleum products price shocks for the month of May, compared to an early estimate of Rs102 billion, a new estimate showed on Wednesday.

In view of the current international market levels, the price differentials for petrol and diesel have now been projected at Rs37.91 and Rs78.55 respectively, according to a summary of Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The last and this government has so far paid oil marketing companies (OMCs) price differential claims (PDCs) worth billions for keeping fuels’ prices frozen at the existing levels.

The previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had frozen the petroleum prices to facilitate consumers by paying a huge amount in subsidies that are widening the fiscal deficit further. According to the summary of the Ministry of Energy (MoE) to be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), the ministry has proposed that Rs118.60 billion may be allocated through supplementary grant for disbursement of PDCs to OMCs and refineries for May.

The official document showed that oil prices have been increasing in the international market since September, 2020, resulting in substantial increase in the consumer prices of petroleum products in the country.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had announced a relief package on February 28 for inflation-burdened consumers, under which prices of petrol and diesel were reduced Rs10/liter each from March 1, 2022 and frozen at those levels till the end of this fiscal year. In order to implement the announcement, the prices of petroleum products have been anticipated at the level notified on March 15, 2022.

Due to this fixation, the rate of Petroleum Levy and Sales Tax on petroleum and diesel was brought down to zero percent.

Resultantly, Rs100.47 billion was allocated and transferred in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO's) Assan Assignment Account for payment to OMCs and refineries for the month of March and April, 2022, including PDCs for November 1-4, 2021.

At the time of circulating the summary, the OGRA, citing continuously rising oil prices in the international market, had earlier projected the PDCs for the month of May at Rs102.28 billion.

OGRA has now projected the May oil subsidy at Rs118.60 billion based on the current international prices.

On paying subsidy on domestic petroleum products, the Finance Division said that maintaining fuel prices at a subsidised rate was consistently increasing fiscal and current account deficits and putting pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

“Besides, it is also creating stress on the supply chain of petroleum products, which requires immediate reconsideration of the policy of price subsidy and also resumption of recovery of Petroleum Development Levy and Sales Tax.”

The Finance Division suggested that the Petroleum Division in consultation with OGRA might consider reviewing petroleum products' prices for the next fortnight effective from May 16, 2022 as per approved procedure.