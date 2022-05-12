‘Sri Lanka economy will collapse if no new govt in 2 days’

Colombo: Sri Lanka´s economy will "collapse" unless a new government is urgently appointed, the central bank chief warned Wednesday.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said it was critical that a new administration take charge by Friday or the country would suffer a catastrophe.

"The economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," he told reporters. "The country was fast going down a slope when I took over just over a month ago. I thought we were able to apply the brakes, but with events of Monday the brakes no longer work."

Shortly after taking over as the bank´s chief in April, Weerasinghe announced a default on Sri Lanka's $51 billion external debt, saying the country had no money to pay its creditors. He said political stability was vital to implement the reforms needed to address Sri Lanka´s snowballing debt crisis and the acute shortage of foreign exchange to import essentials.

A nationwide curfew is still in effect and the streets of the capital Colombo were almost deserted on Wednesday aside from soldiers manning checkpoints.Police say nine people have died since Monday, when frustration at a dire economic crisis erupted into clashes between backers and opponents of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, injuring more than 200.

Armoured personnel carriers have carried troops into the capital Colombo and a heavy security presence commanded to shoot looters on sight has largely restored order without sparking further violence.

Sri Lankans have been suffering shortages of essential goods, fuel and medicines for months in the island´s worst economic downturn since independence in 1948.

The crisis moved into a darker phase on Monday when government supporters with sticks and clubs attacked demonstrators who had been protesting peacefully for weeks demanding the president´s resignation.