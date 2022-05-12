Businessmen call for all-out efforts to avoid bankruptcy

KARACHI: Business community on Wednesday urged the government and opposition to stop their tug of war and focus on the economy to avoid bankruptcy as foreign reserves were insufficient to meet three months’ import bills.

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing tense political situation in the country as well as the worsening economic situation, they urged the political leadership to realise the gravity of the situation.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala said the business and industrial community fears that the economic situation would worsen further if all political parties continued to play the tug of war instead of realising the gravity of the situation.

Regardless of political differences, the economic policies once agreed upon and implemented under the Charter of Economy should remain intact and all political parties should remain on one page as far as the economy was concerned. “Instead of politics, the economy has to lead the country at any cost so all political parties must exhibit patience and take those moves which were in the favour of Pakistan and its economy.”

BMG chairman said exports would be affected adversely under the prevailing circumstances, and foreign buyers would be reluctant to place any order keeping in view the overall political and economic instability, which might also delay export shipments.

Today, Pakistani rupee depreciated to its lowest level in history, while the banks were neither retiring nor accepting any documents as they claimed they did not have any dollars to pay, which created a very disturbing scenario, bringing down the morale and confidence of the business community. “Business community is of the opinion that all this mess is because of political instability, and the economy of Pakistan is not that bad as exports marked an increase of 24 percent as compared to last year,” he added.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Salman Aslam expressed concern over the significant decline in rupee value against dollar and foreign exchange reserves.

Dollar value exceeded Rs189; a decline that started before Eid has increased economic hardship. The government was facing an alarming situation on two fronts. The first was the increase in dollar value, while the second were declining reserves. Aslam said that $10 billion reserves held by the central bank included the $3 billion aid deposited by Saudi Arabia. “Government cannot spend the deposited Saudi aid, which meant that payment of three months of import bills is difficult.”

KATI president urged the government to manage a bailout package from friendly countries on an emergency basis, as even a $1 billion IMF tranche at this stage would be insufficient to reduce difficulties. “At the moment we need a large bailout package, which will immediately release the pressure on reserves and rupee.”

Salman Aslam said negotiations with the IMF should be finalised and efforts be made to seek cooperation from friendly countries. He urged the government to utilise all the resources to avoid bankruptcy to support the economy.