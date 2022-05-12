Bad energy

There are so many issues facing this government. One major issue is the never-ending energy crisis. I am definitely no expert on energy management, but I am aware of the fact that Pakistan has to import LNG for its energy needs. Hydropower cannot cater to the energy needs of the entire nation. In the past, many people had slowly yet progressively started to shift to solar power, which is supposed to be a greener and cheaper option. However, one major misstep that the previous government took was to impose taxes on imports of solar panels. This increased the cost of installing these panels. It is being feared that if this step is not reversed, it will slow down the adoption of solar energy and may lead to more fuel costs in the long run. The new government is requested to reverse this decision and let Pakistanis produce cheap energy for the nation and for themselves

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad