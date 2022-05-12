 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Newspost

Time after time

May 12, 2022

In his political jalsas, Imran Khan delivers the same speech. Instead of informing people about his plans for a prosperous Pakistan, Khan keeps repeating his statements, wasting people’s time.

It is suggested that Imran Khan should start playing the recording of his speech delivered in an older jalsa as he doesn’t have anything new to say.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

