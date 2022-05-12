War of rallies

The PML-N has decided to counter the PTI’s narrative by holding its rallies across the country. The party has announced a series of seven rallies in Punjab alone. On the other hand, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also plans to keep holding political jalsas across the country.
In this fight for power, only ordinary people will suffer. The PTI should sit down and realize its failure; it must find the key reasons behind its failure. Similarly, the new government should focus on its performance and deliver on its promises instead of holding a competition of rallies against the PTI. We need a well-developed country.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
