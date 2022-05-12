Private security guards have become a necessity in the last few years due to the deteriorating law and order situation. Not just businesses, even residential areas have to employ them on their own. Most guards are retired soldiers who are forced to take up these jobs because they and their families cannot survive on their inadequate pensions that is around Rs17,000 per month far below the current minimum wage.
These people work 12-hour shifts. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that they get a fair wage with benefits as mandated by the law.
Sher Khan
Rawalpindi
There are so many issues facing this government. One major issue is the never-ending energy crisis. I am definitely no...
In his political jalsas, Imran Khan delivers the same speech. Instead of informing people about his plans for a...
When the PTI government was in power, it used to explain to people the mechanism behind pricing in Pakistan and said...
The PML-N has decided to counter the PTI’s narrative by holding its rallies across the country. The party has...
The previous government was voted out due to bad governance and price hikes. Under its rule, it was becoming...
This refers to the news report, ‘Bilawal gets invitation from Blinken to attend food security meeting in US’ ....
Comments