Private security guards have become a necessity in the last few years due to the deteriorating law and order situation. Not just businesses, even residential areas have to employ them on their own. Most guards are retired soldiers who are forced to take up these jobs because they and their families cannot survive on their inadequate pensions that is around Rs17,000 per month far below the current minimum wage.

These people work 12-hour shifts. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that they get a fair wage with benefits as mandated by the law.

Sher Khan

Rawalpindi