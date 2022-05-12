Back to work

The previous government was voted out due to bad governance and price hikes. Under its rule, it was becoming increasingly impossible for ordinary people to survive. The economy had nosedived. For the new government, managing the economy is the biggest challenge. If it fails to control prices, it will suffer huge losses in the next elections. They need to set up price control committees to keep check. Prices of food items and medicines must be lowered at all costs otherwise this change won’t succeed.

At present, the PTI is behaving like an injured predator and is creating a chaotic situation at all costs irrespective of consequences. The government has to act sensibly and control the situation firmly. It is unfortunate that our politicians are acting selfishly in the middle of the current economic disaster and are fighting with each other.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi