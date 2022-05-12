Friendly relations

This refers to the news report, ‘Bilawal gets invitation from Blinken to attend food security meeting in US’ (May 7). Even though Imran Khan is popular among young Pakistanis and many overseas Pakistanis, he failed to win hearts when it came to building relations with leaders of other states during his over three-year-long rule. He did not only develop unnecessary hostility towards leaders of several countries but also reinvigorated it whenever he got the chance to speak on different forums. He did not make any efforts to start peace talks with India.

Khan has to learn international politics and diplomatic tactics if he wants to become the country’s PM again. It is hoped that the new coalition government will take some of its due space back in the comity of nations.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada