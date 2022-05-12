 
Thursday May 12, 2022
US man dies while burying woman he strangled

By AFP
May 12, 2022

WASHINGTON: An American man died of a "cardiac event" in his backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said. Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media on Tuesday.

