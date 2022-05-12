US man dies while burying woman he strangled

WASHINGTON: An American man died of a "cardiac event" in his backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said. Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday,...
DUBAI: The number of civilian casualties in war-torn Yemen has dropped by over 50 percent since a two-month truce took...
WASHINGTON: Drug overdoses killed more than 100,000 people in the United States in 2021, data showed on Wednesday, as...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison derided his Labor Party opponent on Wednesday as an unreliable "loose...
CAIRO: Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early on Wednesday when the army was attacked in the...
Comments