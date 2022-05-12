 
close
Thursday May 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Australia’s election battle gets personal

By AFP
May 12, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison derided his Labor Party opponent on Wednesday as an unreliable "loose unit" on the economy as he fought to catch up in the opinion polls 10 days from the federal election on May 21.

In their third televised election debate, characterised as the "final showdown" before 17 million Australians cast their compulsory votes, Morrison and Labor’s Anthony Albanese got personal.

Comments