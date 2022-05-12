Five soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai

CAIRO: Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early on Wednesday when the army was attacked in the Sinai region, the military said, the second such deadly jihadist attack in days. Jihadist fighters attacked at dawn, an army spokesman said in a statement. "One officer and four soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were wounded," the statement read, adding that seven jihadists were killed.
WELLINGTON: New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday,...
DUBAI: The number of civilian casualties in war-torn Yemen has dropped by over 50 percent since a two-month truce took...
WASHINGTON: An American man died of a "cardiac event" in his backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he...
WASHINGTON: Drug overdoses killed more than 100,000 people in the United States in 2021, data showed on Wednesday, as...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next...
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison derided his Labor Party opponent on Wednesday as an unreliable "loose...
