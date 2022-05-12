 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Five soldiers killed in Egypt’s Sinai

By AFP
May 12, 2022

CAIRO: Five Egyptian soldiers and seven jihadists were killed early on Wednesday when the army was attacked in the Sinai region, the military said, the second such deadly jihadist attack in days. Jihadist fighters attacked at dawn, an army spokesman said in a statement. "One officer and four soldiers were killed and two other soldiers were wounded," the statement read, adding that seven jihadists were killed.

