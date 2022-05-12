Brazil seeks to fight police violence with body cams

RIO DE JANEIRO: Seeking to curb chronic police violence, Rio de Janeiro plans to start using officer body cams, a measure that has shown promising results elsewhere in Brazil but that experts say won’t be a panacea.

Brazil has one of the worst police violence problems in the world: last year, more than 6,100 civilians died in police operations and 183 officers were killed, according to figures from watchdog group The Violence Monitor. But officers are rarely held to account over the use of force, according to Cesar Munoz, senior researcher for Brazil at Human Rights Watch.