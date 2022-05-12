Marital rape: Indian court gives split verdict

NEW DELHI: An Indian court failed to deliver a verdict in a case seeking to outlaw marital rape after two judges expressed opposing views.
One judge struck down an exception in a British-era law that says a man cannot be prosecuted for rape within marriage.But the second judge refused to modify Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which says, “sex by a man with his own wife who’s not a minor is not rape.”
The case is now expected to be appealed in the Supreme Court.Wednesday’s Delhi High Court order comes as a setback for feminist advocates who have been campaigning for a change in the law, which has been in existence since 1860. Over the years, more than 100 countries have outlawed marital rape, including Britain in 1991.
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution, calling upon President Arif Alvi to act in a...
PTI MPAs have argued that the parliamentary party did not give any direction to them for CM Punjab election
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has allowed VIP security to PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, local media reported...
KARACHI: Many ex-military men have expressed their anger and resentment at PTI Chairman and former prime minister...
In 1970, Pakistan’s economy grew by a wholesome 11 percent. In 1980, Pakistan’s economy grew by a robust 10...
Th IHC building. Photo: The News/FileISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday referred the social media rules...
Comments