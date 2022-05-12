Marital rape: Indian court gives split verdict

NEW DELHI: An Indian court failed to deliver a verdict in a case seeking to outlaw marital rape after two judges expressed opposing views.

One judge struck down an exception in a British-era law that says a man cannot be prosecuted for rape within marriage.But the second judge refused to modify Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code, which says, “sex by a man with his own wife who’s not a minor is not rape.”

The case is now expected to be appealed in the Supreme Court.Wednesday’s Delhi High Court order comes as a setback for feminist advocates who have been campaigning for a change in the law, which has been in existence since 1860. Over the years, more than 100 countries have outlawed marital rape, including Britain in 1991.