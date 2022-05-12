 
Thursday May 12, 2022
Top Story

Ex-army men slam Imran Khan for targeting Pak Army, leadership

By News Desk
May 12, 2022

KARACHI: Many ex-military men have expressed their anger and resentment at PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for targeting Pakistan’s armed forces and their leadership during his recent public meetings.

Major (retd) Bilal asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan: “For whom are you using the names like Mir Jaffer. If you have any problem, you should go to the politicians to resolve it, why are you dragging the Army into it.”

Another retired army officer said those who called the army traitor, they themselves are traitors, adding that we respect the differences but now the key institution is being maligned, which could not be tolerated.

He said: “The retired officers and soldiers are standing with the institution and its chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.” He added, “We are proud of our Army. Let the Pak Army focus on its professional responsibilities. Unnecessary criticism against the institution won’t be tolerated anymore.”

Comments

    AzharHussain commented 11 hours ago

    We have lost trust in our holy cow.

    Ahmed commented 6 hours ago

    Ye walay retired pitay nahi hain abhi Noon league walo say.

