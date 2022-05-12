Mahmood says Centre withholding funds

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government had been facing serious problems with the release of funds since the change of government at the Centre.

“Developmental funds to the tune of Rs17 billion for Newly Merged Districts have been withheld by the federal government,” he said. He felt efforts were underway to exclude development projects of the province from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The chief minister said that it was feared the provincial government would have to face problems with gas supply in the coming days. Mahmood Khan made it clear that he had taken the oath to safeguard the rights of the province being the chief executive of the province and he would make no compromise on the rights of the province and would go to any extent for the purpose. According to an official handout the CM was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of District Bar Association Peshawar.