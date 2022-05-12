Rabbani withdraws five private members bills

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has withdrawn his five private members bills from the Senate Committee on Law and Justice in protest, saying that this is the time to protect the Constitution if the federation is to survive.

“I as the mover of the bills exercise my prerogative under Rule 115, Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012, and hereby declare my intention to move for the withdrawal of the bills,” he wrote in a letter to Senate Committee on Law and Justice Chairman Syed Ali Zafar.

The five bills were: i) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, amendment to Articles 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160, 162 and 166.

ii) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, amendment to Article 160.

iii) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, amendment to Article 89.

iv) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021, amendment to Article 89.

v) The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, amendment to Article 27.

Rabbani wrote that in this sea of unconstitutionality and lack of rule of law, this withdrawal is a mark of protest on behalf of the overwhelming majority of Pakistanis against the game of power politics, which is polarizing the society, bringing severe strains on national security and indeed the federation itself. He said all the bills pertain to amendments to the Constitution 1973 which is a sacred document and is the fiber which holds the federation together.

The former Senate chairman said that in the given circumstances when offices functioning under the Constitution are willfully violating the Constitution, moving amendments to the said document when it itself is struggling to survive seems inappropriate. “I do not wish to burden the record of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice and the Senate with the aforesaid bills,” he wrote.