IHCBA invites ex-PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has invited former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to address the bar. IHCBA president Shoaib Shaheen said this decision was taken in a meeting of the bar’s executive committee. The invitation has been sent to the former prime minister, he said, adding that Imran Khan would speak on the country’s political, economic and security situation.
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the provincial government had been facing serious problems...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking the arrest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has withdrawn his five private members bills from the Senate Committee...
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor in the Avenfield Reference Imtiaz Siddiqui has decided to...
PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has extended a ceasefire with the government in order to hold peace talks, two...
ISLAMABAD: Secretary to former chief justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said that Justice Khosa...
