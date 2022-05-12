 
IHCBA invites ex-PM Imran

By Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has invited former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to address the bar. IHCBA president Shoaib Shaheen said this decision was taken in a meeting of the bar’s executive committee. The invitation has been sent to the former prime minister, he said, adding that Imran Khan would speak on the country’s political, economic and security situation.

