Vawda seeks disqualification of ECP Sindh member

ISLAMABAD: The disqualified member National Assembly Faisal Vawda has filed a reference against the ECP Sindh member Nisar Ahmed Durrani in the Supreme Judicial Council seeking later’s disqualification for allegedly holding dual offices.

Talking to media along with former information minister Chaudhry Fawad in front of Election Commission Secretariat, Vawda alleged that the ECP Sindh member was holding another office of profit in glaring violation of Article 216 of the Constitution.

He added he has field a reference through advocate Faisal Hussain Chaudhry for seeking disqualification of the said ECP member. According to the reference, a copy of which is available with The News, Durrani’s name “Professor Nisar Ahmad Durrani” is mentioned at the official website of Government Sindh Law College, Hyderabad. He was serving as Principal Government Sindh Law College, Hyderabad before his appointment as member of the ECP and still holding the Principal’s position.

“The respondent being the member Election Commission, and having taken oath under article 214 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, was under a solemn, sacred and pious duty to discharge his official duties, and perform functions honestly, faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and the law without fear or favor and affection or ill-will, and not allow personal interest to influence his official conduct and/or official decisions,” stated the reference.

It added the respondent has been entrusted with sacred duties to even adjudge the characters of the parliamentarians, who are the elected and chosen representatives of the people of Pakistan, but his conduct is proven to be contradictory to his legal and constitutional obligations.

The respondent’s tenure has been further extended for two years from Dec 31, 2021 to Dec 31, 2023, mentioned the reference, adding that the respondent remained involved in certain activities, which were against the judicial code of conduct.

“He has been naive and weak towards his mandatory duties, hence, he is liable to be removed forthwith from his incumbent office for not being God fearing, law abiding, abstemious, truthful, cautions, forbearing and wise in opinion, and for absolutely care free and oblivious in preserving the dignity of his office,” said the reference.

The reference further stated the respondent’s integrity, impartiality and honesty has been determined as having been compromised for holding two offices at the same time. “In the circumstances, it would be absolutely fair to restrain the respondent from performing his duties as the member ECP,” the reference said.

In view of these submissions, the Supreme Judicial Council is most humbly requested to initiate proceedings under article 209 of the Constitution against the respondent Nisar Ahmed Durrani for misconduct, said the petitioner. He requested the SJC to remove the respondent from the post of member Election Commission.