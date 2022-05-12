I’m not Buzdar, can’t be removed through threats: Omer Sarfaraz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omer Sarfaraz Cheema Wednesday claimed he was still the Punjab governor, and he was not like Usman Buzdar, who was sent packing by hurling threats at him.

Speaking to the media here, he said he was a political worker and feared none and would fight the mafia till last. He warned that the situation should not be pushed towards anarchy in the country.

“The Governor’s House was occupied and I don’t have force to get it vacated, as occupation has been maintained through deployment of the Punjab police,” he added. He demanded an end to the occupation and noted that Pakistan was today faced with global challenges and that the constitutional institutions should take notice of this. He alleged that the interior minister was working like a PMLN worker, whom he had written for the Rangers security as a governor.

He said the country was facing a serious constitutional crisis for the last 37 days and the situation in Punjab had deteriorated in the last 48 hours. He questioned the election of chief minister Punjab and claimed that earlier Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was removed unconstitutionally. The PTI member alleged that an LHC judge made an unconstitutional decision with regard to the chief minister’s oath-taking.